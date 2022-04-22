Renowned Ballet Dancer, Choreographer Iván Markó Dies at 75

Kossuth prize winning ballet dancer and choreographer Iván Markó, the founder of Győr Ballet and the Hungarian Festival Ballet, has died aged 75.

Markó died early on Thursday, his official Facebook page said.

He was born in Balassagyarmat, in northern Hungary, in 1947 and worked as a dancer at the Hungarian Opera House from 1967. Markó was invited by French-born ballet dancer and choreographer Maurice Bejart in 1972 to join the company Ballet du XXme Siecle in Brussels where he worked for seven years. In 1974, Markó was voted one of the ten best dancers in the world by international dance critics. He returned to Hungary in 1979 and founded Győr Ballet in which he was a lead soloist.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay