Meet the Debrecen Zoo Red-necked Wallaby Joey

Bácsi Éva

The Debrecen Zoo group of red-necked wallabies are a source of great news every year and this spring is no different, with yet another joey discovered by keepers in early February. Barely the size of a bean at birth, the little one is now around 7 months old and increasingly curious about its environment, seen more and more often outside its mother’s pouch recently, although it will keep returning there until around 9 months old. With this new arrival, the zoo is home to a group of six individuals – go see them at their daily feeding event from 11:00.

