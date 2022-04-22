The Debrecen chocolate festival begins, here is the detailed program

The Friday 2022 chocolate festival will start on Friday, April 22 at the Forum Shopping Center in Debrecen.
After a two-year hiatus, you will meet your favorite chocolate and confectionery manufactories again in Debrecen, one by one with quality, handcrafted specialties! – the organizers promise.
Detailed program:
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
16.00 – 17.00 The biggest chocolate beetle in the world: we coat Herbie, the Small Car, with chocolate, in front of the eyes of the guests!
17:00 – 18:00 ZOLTÁN BERECZKI
18:00 – 19:00 Interactive chocolate manufactory
18:00 – 19:00 Chocolate Quiz-Show, with lots and lots of sweet prizes!
SATURDAY, APRIL 23,
10:00 – 11:00 The biggest chocolate beetle in the world: we coat Herbie, the Little Car, with chocolate, in front of the eyes of the guests!
11:00 – 12:00 BUBBLE Ensemble puppy concert
12.00 – 12.30 Interactive chocolate manufactory
14.00 – 15.00 Chocolate festival unplugged: Tamás Kovács Band
17:00 – 18:00 BEBE (BACK II BLACK)
18:00 – 19:00 interactive chocolate manufactory
19:00 – 20:00 Chocolate Quiz Show with lots and lots of sweet prizes!
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
10:00 – 11:00 The biggest chocolate beetle in the world: we coat Herbie, the Little Car, with chocolate, in front of the eyes of the guests! Common, interactive decoration
11:00 – 12:00 Grimm-Bus THEATER
12.00 – 12.30 Interactive chocolate manufactory
13:00 – 14:00 Chocolate Festival unplugged: Jazz Five
14:00 – 16:00 Interactive Chocolate Manufactory with SÁGI SOLID
16:00 – 17:00 Chocolate Quiz Show with lots and lots of sweet prizes!
debreceninap.hu