The Debrecen chocolate festival begins, here is the detailed program

The Friday 2022 chocolate festival will start on Friday, April 22 at the Forum Shopping Center in Debrecen.

After a two-year hiatus, you will meet your favorite chocolate and confectionery manufactories again in Debrecen, one by one with quality, handcrafted specialties! – the organizers promise.

Detailed program:

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

16.00 – 17.00 The biggest chocolate beetle in the world: we coat Herbie, the Small Car, with chocolate, in front of the eyes of the guests!

17:00 – 18:00 ZOLTÁN BERECZKI

18:00 – 19:00 Interactive chocolate manufactory

18:00 – 19:00 Chocolate Quiz-Show, with lots and lots of sweet prizes!

SATURDAY, APRIL 23,

10:00 – 11:00 The biggest chocolate beetle in the world: we coat Herbie, the Little Car, with chocolate, in front of the eyes of the guests!

11:00 – 12:00 BUBBLE Ensemble puppy concert

12.00 – 12.30 Interactive chocolate manufactory

14.00 – 15.00 Chocolate festival unplugged: Tamás Kovács Band

17:00 – 18:00 BEBE (BACK II BLACK)

18:00 – 19:00 interactive chocolate manufactory

19:00 – 20:00 Chocolate Quiz Show with lots and lots of sweet prizes!

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

10:00 – 11:00 The biggest chocolate beetle in the world: we coat Herbie, the Little Car, with chocolate, in front of the eyes of the guests! Common, interactive decoration

11:00 – 12:00 Grimm-Bus THEATER

12.00 – 12.30 Interactive chocolate manufactory

13:00 – 14:00 Chocolate Festival unplugged: Jazz Five

14:00 – 16:00 Interactive Chocolate Manufactory with SÁGI SOLID

16:00 – 17:00 Chocolate Quiz Show with lots and lots of sweet prizes!

debreceninap.hu