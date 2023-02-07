Free Jazz Concert in Debrecen – Neve-Nobel: 100 Years of Toots

On April 29, 2022, the national jazz hero of Belgium, Toots Thielemans, would have turned 100 years old. The godfather of Belgian jazz, the always charming Brussels “ket” with his “mouth-music”, has sung, whistled and ditto slided with his harmonica for 94 years, and has left us an impressive repertoire.

With great respect and love for Toots, Jef Neve and Teus Nobel, are working on this repertoire in their purest collaboration, in duo.

This concert is offered to Debrecen music lovers free of charge by the Dutch-Flemish Center in Debrecen, with the support of the City of Debrecen and the Flemish Government.

Date: 11th February, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Faculty of Music, University of Debrecen (82. Nagyerdei Blvd.)