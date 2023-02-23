Hungarian Actor Tamás Dunai Dies at 73

The Jászai Mari award-winning actor died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 73.

Tamás Dunai became a member of the Madách Theater in 1976, after graduating at the College of Theater and Film. He worked there until 1992, then became a freelancer, in recent years the audience could often see him at the Katona József National Theater in Kecskemét. In addition to more than a hundred theater roles, he also appeared in several films. He was a regular contributor to Madách Theatre’s musicals, such as Cats, Doctor Herz, and Maria’s Gospel. He recorded many poems and songs, and also played in some films.

Tamás Dunai also played the clarinet and saxophone, and performed many times as a guest of the Budapest Dixieland Band and the Budapest Klezmer Band in Hungary and abroad. In 1985 he received the Jászai Mari Award and in 1989 the Zoltán Greguss Award. In 1998, he was awarded the Emerton Award, Musical Singer of the Year. In 2000, his art was awarded the Mensáros prize. In 2015, he was awarded the Outstanding Artist of Hungary award, and the following year he was elected honorary citizen of his hometown, Mohács. In 2017, he was awarded the Tolnay Klári Award.

Photo: Facebook

debreceninap.hu