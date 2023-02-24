IEAS Film Club: As Far As I Know

Next week organizers are screening the Hungarian movie entitled Legjobb tudomásom szerint / As Far As I Know (dir. Nándor Lőrincz / Bálint Nagy, 2020).

Based on true events, ‘As far as I know’ tells the story of a couple and their challenges after a rape, from the husband’s perspective.

The screening is part of this year’s Hungarian University Film Award programme series. The discussion will be moderated by Fruzsi Papp.

As usual, the screening of the film starts at 6 p.m. in Studio 111, and after the film, they will host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

Date and event: IEAS Film Club on Tuesday (February 28th), 6 pm, Studio 111, Main Building.

The language of the event is English.