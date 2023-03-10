Oscar Week and Oscar Night Celebration in The Academy Museum of Motion Picture

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has already started celebrating the Oscars with a colorful Oscar Week program. Every event of the Oscar Week will make its debut at the Academy Museum of Motion between March 8th and March 12th. The events are open to the public with the purchase of same-day general museum admission. In addition, the Academy Museum will host its second annual Oscars Night at the Museum on March 12 from 3 pm to 10 pm.



The building designed by world-famous contemporary Italian architect, Renzo Piano (Paris Centre Georges Pompidou, London – Shard) is an impressive setting to celebrate the 95th Oscars all week, especially on the big day, March 12th. This will be the place where you will feel like a part of the Oscars – the interior of the Academy Museum gives you all the glamorous that Hollywood can give you.

The organizers encourage the guests to dress in their best Hollywood glam looks, and they will be treated to a one-of-a-kind event at which they will walk the red carpet, and savor food by authentic Oscar’s Chef, Wolfgang Puck by Wolfgang Puck Catering. There will be a hosted bar, you can pose for photos, and you can also enjoy a 15% discount at the Academy Museum Store. Guests will receive a commemorative gift, and watch the Oscars ceremony live stream on ABC in the David Geffen Theater.

The Oscar Week programs will include film screenings that feature all nominated shorts, and panel conversations will feature Academy Award®–nominated filmmakers celebrating this year’s nominees in the Animated Feature Film, Animated Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, and Makeup and Hairstyling categories.

It’s still not late to attend and be part of the film world’s biggest show.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036

All Oscar Week events take place in the David Geffen Theater.

The 95th Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen round out the slate of presenters at the 95th Oscars®.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. The show will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Oscars will air live in Hungary only on Disney+ Hungary channel – starting at local time 23.30 PM.

– Virág Vida –