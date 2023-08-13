Employee of P. Mobil Suddenly Collapsed and Died Before a Concert

Géza Goletz, technician of the legendary P. Mobil band, passed away under tragic circumstances. The band published the news on their social media page on Saturday evening with the following message:



“Last night, the heavenly orchestra was casting again. They wanted a technician. He would never have left P. Mobil by himself. But now they didn’t ask, they just took him. Next to us, from the stage. We are with you, Géza, may your dreams be beautiful!”

The band canceled the concert in mutual agreement with the directors, and their concert in Hegymagas on Saturday was dedicated to the memory of Géza Goletz, Blikk reports. Géza Goletz worked with the band for 40 years, his death occurred unexpectedly before their Friday performance on the Danube bank in Harta. The main organizer of the event, Rafael Szöllősi, told baon.hu that around 9 p.m. everything was fine, they were preparing for a sold-out concert, and then the tragedy happened.

“By the time I got there, the medical staff had started CPR with a defibrillator. Other interventions were also carried out, but unfortunately they fought for the 74-year-old man’s life for about 35-40 minutes, but he died on the spot” – said Rafael Szöllősi.

The technician’s tragic death shocked everyone.

