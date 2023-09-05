Nothing for the eyes, everything for the hands: the special exhibition in Debrecen can be visited for another month

The aim of the Debrecen House of Literature exhibition is to show how blind people perceive the world.

The Tactile exhibition created in cooperation with the Debrecen House of Literature and the Kézzelfogható Foundation can be visited until October 1 at the Déri Museum – Debrecen House of Literature.

We take care of it like the light in our eyes – the saying was not born by chance, since our brain acquires 90 percent of the information from the outside world through vision.

The purpose of the Debrecen House of Literature exhibition is to show how blind people perceive the world, so touch plays an important role when viewing the exhibition.

After the visit, we may have many questions. Is tactile vision similar to the way we see with our eyes? What is the difference between the worlds born through touch and vision? Visitors to the exhibition can give their own answers to the questions asked.

Our opening image is not a mistake, this photo was actually taken at the Tactile exhibition.

( Déri Múzeum – Debreceni Irodalom Háza)