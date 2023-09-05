The program offer of the Debrecen Zoo is enriched with an authentic presentation of Chinese culture

An important part of the mission of the Debrecen Zoo is to present the diversity and richness of cultures to the general public in an experiential manner, in addition to the diversity of our Earth’s living world – Dr. Managing Director Sándor Gergely Nagy.

According to his press release, the professional visit made by Sun Jie, the counselor of the Chinese Embassy, and Jin Hao, the executive director of the Budapest Chinese Cultural Center, on September 2, which took place on the occasion of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, which is now also celebrated in Debrecen, is a milestone in this endeavor.

The guests were able to familiarize themselves with the Far Eastern zoo collection, which experienced a particularly significant increase this year, including Meijel, the first red panda cub in Debrecen, and the latest rarities of the Gibbon House, the crocodile-tailed cam lizards and cave geckos.

After that, there was a successful negotiation about the points of connection between the institutions, with the help of which the Park can contribute to the authentic presentation of Chinese culture, and thus from next year it can further enrich its program offering, whether it is about its major events that have become a tradition or new things that have never been seen before

– can be read in the announcement of the institution’s executive director.