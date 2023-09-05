Construction workers severely damaged the Great Wall of China

Heavy damage was caused to a section of China’s Great Wall by construction workers who cut their way through the famous structure with a backhoe in Shaanxi province.

The authorities were notified on August 24 that there was a huge hole in the wall. According to a statement from the local police, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were detained for vandalism, BBC News wrote on Tuesday.

The two suspects widened a gap in the Great Wall with a grapple so that they could get through it faster and thus shorten their journey. According to the police statement, they “caused irreparable damage”.

The affected section of the wall is located in Jujü County. In the province, it is protected as part of the cultural and historical heritage.

The Great Wall is the longest man-made structure in the world: according to official data, it runs about 8,000 kilometers long, but the total length of all wall sections is estimated to be up to 20,000 kilometers. The different stages of i. e. They were built for almost two thousand years from the 3rd century onwards, primarily to repel attacks by nomadic tribes from the north and west. It has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1987, and in 2007 it was chosen as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

(MTI)