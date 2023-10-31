Two New Exhibitions Opened in Debrecen

The programs of the autumn semester, organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen, continue. Two new exhibitions have been opened in the city last weekend.
Life Science Gallery
The Society of Friends of Lajos Kossuth University presents: XV. University Fine Arts Exhibition
The exhibition can be visited until November 23rd, 2023
Address: Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1.
DOTE Gallery
Szabolcs Puskás – Anger management: Time-Charges + –
The exhibition can be viewed: until November 23rd, 2023
Address: Debrecen, Nagyerdei Blvd. 98.
Visiting the exhibitions is free.
(pixabay)