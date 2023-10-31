Two New Exhibitions Opened in Debrecen

The programs of the autumn semester, organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen, continue. Two new exhibitions have been opened in the city last weekend.



Life Science Gallery

The Society of Friends of Lajos Kossuth University presents: XV. University Fine Arts Exhibition

The exhibition can be visited until November 23rd, 2023

Address: Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1.

DOTE Gallery

Szabolcs Puskás – Anger management: Time-Charges + –

The exhibition can be viewed: until November 23rd, 2023

Address: Debrecen, Nagyerdei Blvd. 98.

Visiting the exhibitions is free.

(pixabay)