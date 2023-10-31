Study trip to Vienna – with a visit to the Austrian Parliament

We are glad to announce that we are organizing a study trip to Vienna between November 22-23-24 (Wednesday-Thursday-Friday).

This exciting trip is open to everyone: we welcome participants from any faculty of the University of Debrecen, and we promise to offer you a unique experience and access to some of the most interesting attractions.

The planned program includes:

Austrian Parliament Building

University of Economics Vienna

Schönbrun Castle

Belvedere Castle

Vienna Stock Exchange

OPEC

The price of the trip:

The participation fee is 100 euros or HUF 40,000, which includes the cost of travel, accommodation and breakfast.

The accommodation is at the Wombat Hostel, which is very close to the city center, and almost every landmark is about a 5-minute walk.

Travel by bus:

The bus leaves Debrecen at dawn on the 23 of November, so we will arrive in Vienna around 11-12 o’clock.

The last day on Friday late afternoon we will arrive in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, so anyone can get off the bus there if they want to.

Application:

You can apply for the 3-day trip at the Facebook event by writing to the organizer or via email viennastudytrip@gmail.com.

We have a form for registration. You have to sign it when you pay for the trip (in cash), then your reservation for the trip becomes certain.

The application deadline is November 14, but it is worth paying the travel fee sooner so that the places do not run out.

International flavors in Vienna:

There are also many markets and shops with international flavors in the city, where you can buy food from all kinds of nations, be it Asian, African, or Arab. In addition to this, you can try many ethnic restaurants with an emphasis on gastronomy. You can find a list of the exotic & expat food stores in Vienna here.

Naschmarkt – With its 120 stalls and entertainment venues, the most well-known Viennese market offers a colorful gastronomic offer, so you can taste the delicacies of almost every cuisine, from Viennese to Indian, Vietnamese to Italian.

Christmas markets in Vienna: At the time of the trip, the Viennese Christmas markets will be already open, of which there are several in the city. A perfect evening program during which you can see the illuminated streets while walking and see the Christmas markets. You can read more about them here. We invite you to join us!

We are waiting for your applications to have you join us in this exciting, educational and, most of all, FUN trip in which you can enjoy the charm of the city of Vienna.

Pictures from the last Vienna trip in November:

The organizers reserve the right to change the program.