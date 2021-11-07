Austria and Slovenia to Introduce Strict Measures Against the Spread of Coronavirus Epidemic

In two of Hungary’s neighbors, the governments have decided to introduce new epidemiological rules due to the growing number of cases.

In Austria, 9,300 new infections were identified on Friday (5th November), which is the peak this year, so the Austrian government has decided to introduce new epidemiological regulations from Monday (8th November), the Guardian reported.

Only vaccinated people will be able to visit restaurants, hotels and cultural events, as well as those who have been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus. The government will also provide a four-week transition period in the new provision to allow anyone who has not yet done so to take the vaccine. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said that although they do not want to divide society in two, it is a serious responsibility for them to protect the people of the country.

MTI, meanwhile, reported that in Slovenia new rules would be introduced as well. Public gatherings will be banned, nightclubs will be closed and the application of the European digital Covid card will also be different. The restaurants are open from 5 am to 10 pm and can only serve seated guests. Slovenia is also changing the mask wearing rule. From now on, only the five-layer FFP2 or the three-layer medical mask is allowed. Slovenia currently cures 748 people in hospital, 175 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

