Rainfall and Snow Might Arrive Tomorrow

Tonight, the inflow of frosty air begins, while a small block of precipitation arrives from the southwest, which during the day can cause rain in the south and west.

In the west, there is the greatest chance of significant rainfall over a large area, up to 10-20mm, but more rain may occur locally in several parts of the country.

As it will freeze at night, snow might occur in the North Central Mountains, the Bakony and the Kőszeg Mountains, especially at dawn. The greatest chance of this is in the western part of the country, near the Alps.

metkep.hu

pixabay