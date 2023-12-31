British Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies

British actor Tom Wilkinson died on Saturday. The star of Nothing Below and Michael Clayton was 75, the family announced the news on Saturday.

According to the statement, the actor died unexpectedly in the company of his family.

Wilkinson was nominated for an Academy Award twice, in 2001 for Best Actor for In the Bedroom and in 2007 for Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clayton. Most recently, Wilkinson starred in the Disney+ series based on Nothing Below, along with his old co-stars Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy. The original film in 1997 was a huge audience and professional success, nominated for Oscar and BAFTA awards in several categories. Wilkinson also won the latter in the best supporting actor category.

During his lifetime, he appeared in more than one hundred and thirty films, including outstanding works such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Girl with a Pearl Earring, Batman: Begins, The Eternal Brilliance of an Immaculate Mind, as well as in several BBC adaptations, including the TV film version of the Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility.

debreceninap.hu