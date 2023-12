There was an earthquake in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday at 21:43, which could also be felt in Hungary.

Most of the reports came from Pécs – the Radó Kövesligethy Seismological Observatory of the HUN-REN Earth Physics and Space Research Institute told MTI. The depth of the estimated magnitude 5.2 earthquake, which occurred about 10 kilometers from the city of Zenica, was very shallow, they wrote.

debreceninap.hu