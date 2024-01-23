The Day of Hungarian Culture is celebrated in Debrecen

On the occasion of the 201st anniversary of the birth of the National Anthem and the Day of Hungarian Culture, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Debrecen Reformed College and at the recently renovated Kölcsey statue on Péterfia Street on January 22, 2024.

In his speech, Deputy Mayor István Puskás said that the Kölcsey statue was decorated with festive clothes so that we can celebrate with it. He emphasized that Debrecen remains a critical center of Hungarian cultural identity.

Not only our traditions from the past, but everything that happens in the culture of Debrecen, through the handing over of Térey Könyvsarok, the renewal of the Csokonai National Theater in Debrecen to our events taking place in the city, all of them can validly serve the life of our community and can say something valid for the national culture too

– underlined the deputy mayor.

In the Déri Museum, two Kölcsey relics – the poet’s Biedermeier secretary and his pen holder – were presented, which Kölcsey used in his Czech study when he wrote the Anthem. The personal items were brought to the museum with the support of the city of Debrecen, the National Cultural Fund, and the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers. Mayor László Papp emphasized that this is a special moment because it is not often in the life of a city-maintained institution that such important and far-reaching heritage items come into the ownership of the Déri Museum.

He recalled that in the past ten years, all three pieces of the Munkácsy trilogy have been implemented.

It is an important mission of the city that, if it can, try to ensure that souvenirs belonging to its history, historicity, and Debrecen-ness become city property.

– he stated.

The recognition of the Debrecen Culture Foundation was also presented on Monday at the Déri Museum. The foundation was established in 1991 to take on the patronage of the spiritual and cultural life of the city of Debrecen. It encourages the artistic and cultural endeavors of individuals, institutions, and ensembles, and helps the development of cultural relations both in Hungary and abroad. On the Day of Hungarian Culture, the city of Debrecen and the Csokonai National Theater announced a drama competition to commemorate the fact that 175 years ago, in 1849, Debrecen, as the capital of the country, stood at the forefront of the freedom struggle. New, individual, original Hungarian-language works that present the historical period of the “guardian city of freedom” are expected for the competition.

At the end of the day, the audience can see a performance by the Hungarian National Dance Ensemble entitled “Echoes of the Carpathians” in the Csokonai Theater. At the performance, the spectators can travel in spirit from Rábaköz to Székelyföld, from Sárköz to the Matyó countryside or the Dél Alföld, but together with the dancers. The Day of Hungarian Culture is also celebrated in the Szigliget Theater in Nagyvárad with a series of programs. Deputy Mayor István Puskás represents the city of Debrecen at events across the border.

(Debrecen City Hall)