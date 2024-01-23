Airborne dust – The air quality in Debrecen is problematic

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Airborne dust – The air quality in Debrecen is problematic

The air quality has become dangerous in several parts of the country due to airborne dust, according to the data of the map published on Tuesday by the National Center for Public Health and Pharmacy  (NNGYK), which describes the previous day’s measurements.

The air hygiene index system includes four categories: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy and dangerous.

According to NNGYK data, the air quality in Szolnok, Kecskemét, Százhalombatta and Tököl is dangerous.

The air quality of Kaposvár, Várpalota, Székesfehérvár, Tatabánya, Esztergom, as well as Putnok, Kazincbarcika, Sajószentpéter and Miskolc was classified as unhealthy.

According to the measurement data, the air quality of Debrecen, Oszlár, Hernádszurdok, Eger, Salgótarján, Budapest, Szeged, Veszprém, Pécs, Győr and Sarród is objectionable. The other measuring stations recorded acceptable values.

(MTI)

Related Posts

350 portions of food were distributed in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Airborne dust – The air quality in Debrecen is problematic

Bácsi Éva

A record number of visitors at the Forestry school in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *