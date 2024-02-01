Charity Event Organized in the University Church

The Debrecen Reformed College Grammar School and Student House organizes a charity evening in the University Church on 9th February, 2024.

In addition to parents and former students, those who are interested are also invited to the event. The event will be opened by Károly Fekete, the bishop of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District, and then Dr. Henriett Fehérné Dobos, president of the Parents’ Council and dr. Ferenc Sipos, assistant professor at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Political Science and Law will give speeches.

The purpose of the event is to give the guests an insight into the cultural life of the high school and to introduce the talented students. Among others, the renewed dormitory choir, Kántus, will perform at the event. The spirit of the poet Csokonai will be evoked with excerpts from plays, and the audience can also hear student poems published in renowned literary magazines, and then enjoy the instrumental performances of students who have achieved outstanding results in international music competitions. Based on the proposal of the Student Government, all the income will be used to improve the community life and living space of the students, thereby contributing to their well-being at school.

debreceninap.hu