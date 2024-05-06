IEAS Film Club: Land of Warm Waters

This week organizers are screening Land of Warm Waters/Melegvizek országa (dir. Igor Buharov & Ivan Buharov, 2022). It is also a special occasion, as this screening is within the framework of the Hungarian University Film Award.

Date: 6 pm, May 7th

Venue: Studio 111, Main Building, University of Debrecen

Short description: The Buharovs, as the harbingers of a supra-human world, blend their instinctive cosmos with a kind of quiet poetry to lead the viewer into the Land of Warm Waters and onwards to new dimensions of storytelling.

As usual, organizers are screening the film from 6 pm in Studio 111, and after the film, they will host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

The language of the event is English.