Weather alert issued in four counties due to thunderstorms

On Monday, in addition to the veil and cumulus clouds forming from midday, sunny weather is likely, showers and thunderstorms may occur in some places in the northeast and east.

The south-westerly wind will revive in many places, and will strengthen in several places, mainly in Transdanubia. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 23 and 28 degrees. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 14 and 20 degrees.

HungaroMet has issued a warning for thunderstorms in the following counties:

