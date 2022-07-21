Hungary Records 10,255 New Covid Cases Last Week, 40 Fatalities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 10,255 new Covid-19 cases were registered last week, while 40 people died in connection with the virus, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday in a round-up of last week’s data.

 

Altogether 6,412,843 have been vaccinated, with 6,199,845 having received a second shot, 3,887,027 a third, and 311,547 a fourth. Fully 1,951,079 Covid cases have been registered in Hungary since the start of the outbreak and 46,736 have died. Currently there are 21,258 active infections and 866 Covid patients are hospitalised, 17 intubated on a ventilator. Fully 1,883,085 people have made a recovery.

 

 

