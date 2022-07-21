10,429 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 5,769 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Tuesday, while another 4,660 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 205 people, ORFK told MTI on Wednesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 27 people, 10 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

