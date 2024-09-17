Tim Robbins in Debrecen: Theater Can Lift People from Sadness and Motivate Them to Be Better Citizens

“A single moment of theater can provide a lifelong experience, bringing growth and development,” said Tim Robbins, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor, during a press conference on Monday at the Csokonai Theater in Debrecen, where he and his 24-member troupe began rehearsals for their production Topsy Turvy (Ramazuri). Robbins’ company, The Actors’ Gang, will perform in the city on September 18 and 19.

The Hollywood actor wrote the play during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its theme is connected to that period: the story revolves around a choir whose members cannot meet due to the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

The choir splits into two camps—some wish to continue rehearsing in person (in secret), while others want to remain law-abiding. Alongside the “real” storyline, there is also a metaphorical thread featuring Greek gods.

At Monday’s press conference, Robbins emphasized that art and culture are fundamental and important to a nation. “Theater can lift people out of sadness, motivate them to be better citizens, and inspire future generations,” explained the actor-director, noting that in the theater, the truth is revealed instantly through audience feedback, which is not the case in film. This may be one reason for the declining quality trends seen in today’s films, he suggested.

“You have to be honest and tell the truth; if not, the audience will let you know,” Robbins said.

Tim Robbins is eagerly looking forward to dazzling the people of Debrecen with his troupe.

The Oscar-winning actor praised Debrecen’s commitment to culture, evidenced by the renovation of the impressive building of the Csokonai Theater, where their performances will take place. This is Robbins’ first visit to Debrecen, and he added, “This is the first of many visits to come.”

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, also expressed his desire for a long-term relationship between the city and Robbins’ troupe, The Actors’ Gang.

The mayor mentioned that while Robbins was writing Topsy Turvy during the pandemic, Debrecen was not idle either: among numerous cultural developments, the theater building was renovated.

Szabolcs Mátyássy, director of the Csokonai National Theater, noted that they had just a month and a half to organize the guest performance, but thanks to the collaboration between the city and the theater, everything is ready for The Actors’ Gang to present the Oscar-winning actor-director’s play on September 18 and 19. The audience will be able to follow the musical performance with Hungarian subtitles.