The nominees for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards have been announced, showcasing a blend of Hollywood’s biggest names and fresh talents. Among them is Hungarian editor Dávid Jancsó, who earned recognition for his work on The Brutalist, a film deeply connected to Hungarian culture and history. Adrian Brody, Angelina Jolie, Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Denzel Washington, Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Kieran Culkin, Edward Norton, and Zoe Saldaña are just a few of the global stars nominated this year. The prestigious awards ceremony, celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be held on January 12, 2025, at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Known for its reputation as a reliable Oscar predictor, the Critics Choice Awards is one of the most significant events of the Hollywood awards season.

A Competitive Field of Nominees

Leading the pack with 11 nominations each are two vastly different films: Conclave, a gripping drama about papal elections, and Wicked, the musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. Close behind with 10 nominations, each are Dune: Part Two and the French submission Emilia PerezThe Brutalist, a film with significant Hungarian ties, garnered nine nominations, placing it firmly in the spotlight.

Hungarian Spotlight: The Brutalist

The Brutalist, largely shot in Budapest, tells the story of László Tóth, a gifted Hungarian architect who emigrates to the United States and faces intense struggles to establish himself in a foreign land. The film stars Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, who brings a personal connection to the role as the son of Hungarian immigrants. Brody has also been nominated for Best Actor.

In addition to Brody’s recognition, Dávid Jancsó has been nominated for Best Editing. Jancsó will compete against industry heavyweights, including Sean Baker (Anora), Marco Costa (Challengers), Nick Emerson (Conclave), Joe Walker (Dune: Part Two), and Hansjörg Weißbrich (September 5).

Other Key Contenders

Conclave has been nominated in numerous categories, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, and individual acting nominations for Ralph Fiennes (Best Actor) and Isabella Rossellini (Best Supporting Actress). The film also received nods for Edward Berger (Best Director), Peter Straughan (Best Adapted Screenplay), Stéphane Fontaine (Best Cinematography), Suzie Davies (Best Production Design), Nick Emerson (Best Editing), Lisy Christl (Best Costume Design), and Volker Bertelmann (Best Original Score).

Wicked’s 11 nominations include Best Acting Ensemble, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both receiving nods for Best Supporting Actress. Jon M. Chu was nominated for Best Director, and Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox competed for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film also earned nominations in technical categories such as Best Cinematography (Alice Brooks), Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales), Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell), Best Hair and Makeup (Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, and Laura Blount), and Best Visual Effects (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, and David Shirk).

Best Picture Race

In addition to Conclave, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, and The Brutalist, other contenders for Best Picture include A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, and The Substance.

 
A Milestone Celebration

The Critics Choice Awards, organized by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, the CCA is planning an elaborate ceremony that is expected to attract Hollywood’s elite. The event will be broadcast live on E! and streamed globally, ensuring audiences worldwide can tune in to witness the celebration of cinematic excellence.

With its powerful narrative and strong Hungarian connections, The Brutalist promises to be a standout at this year’s ceremony, highlighting both global and Hungarian talent on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

