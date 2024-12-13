Dávid Jancsó Nominated for Critics Choice Award Among Global Stars

A Competitive Field of Nominees
Leading the pack with 11 nominations each are two vastly different films: Conclave, a gripping drama about papal elections, and Wicked, the musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. Close behind with 10 nominations, each are Dune: Part Two and the French submission Emilia Perez. The Brutalist, a film with significant Hungarian ties, garnered nine nominations, placing it firmly in the spotlight.
Hungarian Spotlight: The Brutalist
The Brutalist, largely shot in Budapest, tells the story of László Tóth, a gifted Hungarian architect who emigrates to the United States and faces intense struggles to establish himself in a foreign land. The film stars Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, who brings a personal connection to the role as the son of Hungarian immigrants. Brody has also been nominated for Best Actor.
In addition to Brody’s recognition, Dávid Jancsó has been nominated for Best Editing. Jancsó will compete against industry heavyweights, including Sean Baker (Anora), Marco Costa (Challengers), Nick Emerson (Conclave), Joe Walker (Dune: Part Two), and Hansjörg Weißbrich (September 5).
Other Key Contenders
Conclave has been nominated in numerous categories, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, and individual acting nominations for Ralph Fiennes (Best Actor) and Isabella Rossellini (Best Supporting Actress). The film also received nods for Edward Berger (Best Director), Peter Straughan (Best Adapted Screenplay), Stéphane Fontaine (Best Cinematography), Suzie Davies (Best Production Design), Nick Emerson (Best Editing), Lisy Christl (Best Costume Design), and Volker Bertelmann (Best Original Score).
Wicked’s 11 nominations include Best Acting Ensemble, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both receiving nods for Best Supporting Actress. Jon M. Chu was nominated for Best Director, and Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox competed for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film also earned nominations in technical categories such as Best Cinematography (Alice Brooks), Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales), Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell), Best Hair and Makeup (Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, and Laura Blount), and Best Visual Effects (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, and David Shirk).
Best Picture Race
In addition to Conclave, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, and The Brutalist, other contenders for Best Picture include A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, and The Substance.
The Critics Choice Awards, organized by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, the CCA is planning an elaborate ceremony that is expected to attract Hollywood’s elite. The event will be broadcast live on E! and streamed globally, ensuring audiences worldwide can tune in to witness the celebration of cinematic excellence.
With its powerful narrative and strong Hungarian connections, The Brutalist promises to be a standout at this year’s ceremony, highlighting both global and Hungarian talent on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.
Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing Dune: Part Two FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 30TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
BEST DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
BEST EDITING
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Visual Effects Team – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST COMEDY
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST SONG
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
BEST SCORE
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 30TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN – 3
Best Picture
Best Actor – Timothée Chalamet
Best Supporting Actor – Edward Norton
A DIFFERENT MAN – 1
Best Hair and Makeup – Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier
A REAL PAIN – 3
Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin
Best Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg
Best Comedy
ABIGAIL – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Alisha Weir
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ANORA – 7
Best Picture
Best Actress – Mikey Madison
Best Supporting Actor – Yura Borisov
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Sean Baker
Best Original Screenplay – Sean Baker
Best Editing – Sean Baker
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE – 1
Best Hair and Makeup – Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan
BETTER MAN – 1
Best Visual Effects – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
BLITZ – 1
Best Young Actor / Actress – Elliott Heffernan
CHALLENGERS – 4
Best Original Screenplay – Justin Kuritzkes
Best Editing – Marco Costa
Best Song – “Compress / Repress” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Best Score – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
CONCLAVE – 11
Best Picture
Best Actor – Ralph Fiennes
Best Supporting Actress – Isabella Rossellini
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Edward Berger
Best Adapted Screenplay – Peter Straughan
Best Cinematography – Stéphane Fontaine
Best Production Design – Suzie Davies
Best Editing – Nick Emerson
Best Costume Design – Lisy Christl
Best Score – Volker Bertelmann
– Virág Vida –