Over 500,000 children’s reading skills impaired by transport noise in Europe

More than one out of five Europeans are exposed to harmful long-term noise from road, rail and air transport. Published today, European Environment Agency’s (EEA) briefing shows that this noise exposure leads to over half a million children suffering from impaired reading ability and almost 60,000 having behavioural difficulties in Europe.

The EEA briefing ‘The effect of environmental noise on children’s reading ability and behaviour in Europe’ estimates the impact of transport noise on the reading and behaviour of children in Europe. The briefing is based on a technical analysis and report by EEA’s European Topic Centre on Human Health and the Environment. Based on noise data reported to the EEA, it is estimated that more than 20% of Europeans are exposed to levels of road, rail or air transport noise that can have detrimental effects on their health. Research also indicates that children with homes or schools in areas affected by transport noise tend to score lower on reading ability and exhibit behavioural difficulties. The effect of environmental noise on children’s reading ability and behaviour in Europe

According to the new EEA briefing, more than 500,000 children in Europe have impaired reading ability and an estimated 60,000 children have behavioural difficulties attributable to transport noise.

Reducing noise exposure at home and in school would minimise these noise-related adverse outcomes for children, which may affect their lifelong opportunities and quality of life, the EEA briefing states. This calls for implementation of effective noise reduction policies.

For example, lower speed limits, low-noise pavements and tyres, or operational restrictions for planes and trains would reduce noise at source, the EEA briefing lists. To further reduce children’s noise exposure, school classrooms and children’s rooms at home could be placed away from busy roads where possible. Noise-reducing landscaping, and other acoustic solutions would also help.

The EU’s zero pollution action plan aims to reduce the number of people chronically disturbed by noise from transport by 30% by 2030 (compared with 2017). However, based on current assessments it is considered that this target will not be achieved.

