Friends of the Book celebrate World Reading Day with three days of free programs in Debrecen

World Reading Day is September 8. On this special occasion, the Friends of the Book network invites lovers of books and reading to a three-day series of free programs.

Details of the event were presented on August 28, 2025, at the Karakter 1517 Bookstore and Café by Deputy Mayor István Puskás, along with the event’s organizers, Nóra Erdei and Judit Új, according to the city’s website.

István Puskás recalled that the creation of the Friends of the Book network was motivated by the desire to establish a self-organizing platform that reaches out to and involves the people of Debrecen who are committed to books, literature, and reading. He added that books themselves symbolize the city’s cultural life, since the culture of books and the book industry has centuries-old traditions in Debrecen.

On the occasion of World Reading Day, the Friends of the Book network, which has nearly seventy members, organized the Friends of the Book Day for the first time last year. Due to great interest, this year members will fill not just one but three days with programs. The Book Weekend (September 4–6) and the Friends of the Book Day (September 6) aim to give the network’s members—schools, libraries, bookstores, cultural institutions, NGOs, local historians, and hospitality venues—the opportunity to present themselves to the public, to show why reading is worthwhile, and to highlight the literary and book-related activities they offer year-round.

The network has also prepared special programs for the occasion: library tours, guided walks, printing house visits, bibliotherapy workshops, story reading, arts and crafts sessions, a slam poetry night, panel discussions, and concerts.

Judit Új said that nearly 40 programs will take place over the three days. It was announced that this year’s events are supported by a municipal grant of 2.5 million forints, the use of which was decided by the members themselves. From this support, Friends of the Book launched a participation grant among its members, whose winners will present various literary and book-related programs during the September 4–6 Book Weekend and Friends of the Book Day, promoting the importance of books and reading.

Nóra Erdei emphasized that, as in previous years, a key goal in designing the programs was to reach different generations. With this in mind, small children, teenagers, young adults, and older people alike will find programs of interest. Families with children can enjoy interactive story readings, book-themed crafts, and storytelling performances. Both young and older audiences can look forward to literature and art therapy sessions, a book club picnic, cellar poetry readings, a reading flash mob, as well as city walks exploring, among other things, the history of theater in Debrecen and the literary heritage of the Emlékkert (Memorial Garden).

Visitors will also be able to join unique guided tours: to learn more about the nearly 500-year-old history, techniques, and tools of book printing in Debrecen at the Alföldi Printing House; to peek behind the scenes of the University of Debrecen’s University and National Library and the Debrecen Reformed Library’s Reading Room; to visit the 101-year-old Architectural Archive – Plan Collection; and to explore the 160-year-old building of the Csokonai Theater.

On Friends of the Book Day, there will also be discussions on children’s book illustration with writers, graphic designers, and illustrators; opportunities to take book selfies and play a variety of book-related games; and plenty of reading material available to browse on-site, perhaps while sitting on the grass, or to take home. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Kelet Brass Band, the Lituus wind ensemble, and the Pipacs band. As in previous years, the event will conclude with a special slam poetry night, this time hosted on the rooftop terrace of the Kölcsey Center.

All programs are free to attend.