Mozart’s The Magic Flute triumphs in 75 minutes at the Opera Exam Performance of the University of Debrecen

The Magic Flute – Mozart’s opera in 75 minutes served as this year’s exam performance for vocal students of the University of Debrecen, achieving resounding success similar to last year’s production of Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann. The performance marked an important milestone for the students, who were required to present a fully classical work in a modern theatre environment to the best of their abilities.

The talented young singers of the Faculty of Music impressed audiences with a special opera performance at the Csokonai Forum’s Latinovits Hall. Presented on February 20 and 21 in cooperation between the university and the theatre, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s renowned two-act opera The Magic Flute was staged in a unique, condensed 75-minute version. The students performed the production three times: first for children, then for a mixed audience, and finally for adults, guiding viewers dramaturgically through Mozart’s masterpiece while bringing its musical and dramatic characters to life.

The Faculty of Music has long maintained a close professional partnership with the theatre, and this initiative—allowing vocal students to complete their exam performance at the Csokonai Forum—represents a high point of that collaboration. The program, which deepens students’ professional experience and practical knowledge, began last year with the premiere of Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann.

Éva Bátori, Associate Professor and Head of the Vocal Department, told hirek.unideb.hu that the production gave students first-hand insight into their future careers and the atmosphere of the theatre world. She highlighted the tremendous success of the performances, noting that the students were called back to the stage at least eight times after the shows due to enthusiastic applause. She described the collaboration with the Csokonai Theatre and the Kodály Philharmonic as a treasure, offering students the invaluable opportunity to experience real opera on stage.

The production was directed by Artúr Vranyecz, artist-teacher of the Vocal Department and head of the University’s Institute of Performing Arts. He emphasized that the students faced a significant challenge, as The Magic Flute is a widely performed classic that demands high artistic standards. Nevertheless, students from both bachelor’s and master’s programs successfully formed a complete cast, gaining complex professional knowledge—not only in vocal technique but also in stage presence, rehearsal discipline, and performance skills.

Eleven musicians from the Kodály Philharmonic supported the young performers, and the production was conducted by Géza Török, a Liszt Ferenc Prize-winning conductor. He praised the remarkable development of the students, noting how they overcame their initial stage fright and grew increasingly confident throughout the rehearsal process.

Despite the challenges, the exam performance proved to be a rewarding and joyful experience. The students brought to life princes and queens, princesses and dragons, ladies-in-waiting, villains, and solemn high priests, creating a magical, dreamlike world that balanced playful lightness with professional excellence.

