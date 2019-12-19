Per Capita Consumption in Hungary Moves Closer to EU Average

Hungarians’ level of consumption per capita continued to move closer to the European Union average last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, citing fresh data from Eurostat.

The Eurostat data show Hungary’s actual individual consumption per capita (AIC), at purchasing power parity, stood at 64% of the EU average in 2018, up from 63% in 2017 and 62% in 2016. Hungary’s AIC was lower than the rates for the Czech Republic (82%), Poland (76%) and Slovakia (73%) last year. Hungary’s GDP per capita reached 71% of the EU average last year, up from 68% in both 2017 and 2016. The comparable rate was 91% for the Czech Republic, 70% for Poland and 73% for Slovakia.

hungarymatters.hu