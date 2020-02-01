November trade surplus revised down to EUR 484 million

Hungary’s trade surplus in November 2019 was revised down to 484 million euros in a second reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In the first reading, KSH estimated the November surplus at 500 million euros. Revised figures show imports fell by an annual 0.3% in value terms to 9.010 billion euros, while exports grew by 0.2% to 9.494 billion.

In volume terms imports grew by 2.4% year on year, while exports increased by 1.1%. The trade surplus was up 44 million euros from the same month a year earlier.

MTI