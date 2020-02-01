British Ambassador: UK to remain welcoming after Brexit

Hungarians living in the UK have nothing to fear, British Ambassador in Budapest Iain Lindsay told public television’s M1 news channel on Friday. Hungarians will still be able to move to the UK to live and work there without restrictions until the end of the year, he added. Hungarians already living in Britain, like all other EU citizens, will not have to leave the country and they will be welcome to stay, Lindsay said.

Hungary and the UK are bound by strong links and the UK is Hungary’s fifth largest investor, the diplomat noted. Some 60,000-70,000 Hungarian secondary school students will be given the chance to study English in the UK next summer free of charge, he said.

Ties will be further strengthened, the ambassador said, adding that over the past 3-4 years no other EU country had been as “understanding, positive, constructive and respectful” concerning the Brexit procedure as Hungary.

MTI