GDP growth 4.5% in Q4, 4.9% for year

Hungary’s fourth-quarter GDP rose 4.5% year-on-year, bringing full-year GDP growth to 4.9%, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed in a second reading of data released. On the production side, value added in the industrial sector rose 3.2% in Q4. Growth in the construction sector reached 11.3% and the farming sector expanded by 1.0%. The service sector grew 4.6%, as the retail and wholesale trade, commercial accommodations and catering segment expanded by 10.7% and the logistics segment grew 6.1%. The infocommunications segment expanded by 6.9%. KSH said services contributed 2.6 percentage points to headline growth, while the industrial sector added 0.7 percentage point and the construction sector 0.6 percentage point.

MTI