Counties in NE Hungary Pledge Closer Economic Cooperation

The mayors of Debrecen, Szolnok, Miskolc and Nyíregyháza have signed a cooperation agreement with a view to strengthening economic cooperation between their counties.

Balázs Nagy, deputy state secretary at the innovation and technology ministry, told public news broadcaster M1 that the cooperation was aimed at distributing the benefits of investment mostly directed at Debrecen and its immediate vicinity, among the counties of Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg. At the same time, the official noted the importance of cooperation with ethnic Hungarian communities along the border with Slovakia, Ukraine, and Romania. “The aim is to provide employment to the working-age population in their homelands, and it especially applies to localities across the border,” he said. Nagy added that a list of actual projects to be implemented under the cooperation scheme would be available by the second half of 2020.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay