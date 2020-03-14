PM: New virus impact warrants budget rethink

The economic consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic are “incalculable”, and warrant a full review of Hungary’s 2020 budget and the planned budget for 2021, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said.

In a regular interview to public Kossuth Radio, Orbán said the budgets of local authorities and institutions would have to be revised as well. The government is working on economic protection action plans for specific sectors, he said, as not all areas will be equally hit. A new action plan and a corresponding budget must be devised with an aim to “restart a stalled economy”, he said.

Orbán also said Hungary’s legal system gave the government the power to work out swift and effective measures in response to the outbreak, which “it will not hesitate to impose”. He cautioned Hungarians against “entertaining the illusion” that the outbreak would be over within a few weeks. “This will go on for many months to come and we have to expect that our lives will change,” he said. He stressed that Hungary for now was only dealing with individual coronavirus cases and working to prevent clusters of cases. “I wouldn’t bet on us succeeding there, but for now we’re strengthening that line of defence that separates individual cases from clusters,” he said.

MTI