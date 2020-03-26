ECB appoints Fernando Monar Lora as Director Risk Management

The European Central Bank (ECB) today announced the appointment of Fernando Monar Lora as Director Risk Management.

Mr Monar Lora is currently Head of the Risk Analysis Division in the Directorate Risk Management (D-RM), a post he has held since 2016. In this position he also deputised for the director and chaired the Risk Management Committee. Prior to that he was adviser in the same division having held a number of other positions in Risk Management from 2007 onwards. Earlier in his career he worked in the Market Operations Department at Banco de España.

Mr Monar Lora holds a Licenciatura in Economics from the University of the Balearic Islands, a master’s degree in Business Administration from the EUDE Business School in Madrid and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute).

Mr Monar Lora will take up his new position on 1 April 2020.