Jobless rate 3.5% in December-February

Hungary’s three-month rolling average jobless rate was 3.5% in December-February, up 0.1 of a percentage point from the previous three-month period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. The rate, which covers unemployment among those between the ages of 15 and 74, was down 0.1 of a percentage point from the same period twelve months earlier. In absolute terms, there were 163,700 unemployed, 3,400 more than in the previous three-month period. But there were 4,500 fewer jobless compared with the same period the previous year.

 

