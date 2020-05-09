Inflation Drops to 2.4% in April

Hungary’s annual consumer price index dropped to 2.4% in April from 3.9% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Prices in the category of goods that includes vehicle fuel dropped by 7.7% as fuel prices plunged by 22.7% due to the lockdown. Food prices grew by 8.7%, the biggest rise in years. Prices of tobacco and spirits rose by 7.2% because tax changes. The price of services increased by 3%.

Harmonised for better comparison with other European Member states, CPI stood at 2.5%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was 4.3%. In a month-on-month comparison, consumer prices fell by 0.6% in April.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay