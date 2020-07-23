ECB and Magyar Nemzeti Bank set up repo line to provide euro liquidity

Economy
Orsolya MajláthLeave a Comment on ECB and Magyar Nemzeti Bank set up repo line to provide euro liquidity
  • ECB and Magyar Nemzeti Bank set up repo line
  • Repo line to remain in place until June 2021, unless an extension is decided
  • Size of repo line set at €4 billion

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) have agreed to set up a repo line arrangement to provide euro liquidity to Hungarian financial institutions to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 shock.

Under a repo line, the ECB provides euro liquidity to a non-euro area central bank in exchange for adequate euro-denominated collateral.

Under the repo line, the MNB will be able to borrow up to €4 billion from the ECB. The maximum maturity of each drawing will be three months. The repo arrangement will remain in place until the end of June 2021, unless an extension is decided.

Related Posts

Euro area monthly balance of payments: May 2020

Orsolya Majláth

Opel Turns Out Ten Millionth Engine at Hungary Base

Tóháti Zsuzsa

ECB publishes good practices for banks to prepare for benchmark rate reforms

Orsolya Majláth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *