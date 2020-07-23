Opel Turns Out Ten Millionth Engine at Hungary Base

French-owned car maker Opel has turned out the ten millionth engine at its plant in Szentgotthárd, western Hungary, plant spokesman Zoltán Kaszás told MTI.

Opel Szentgotthárd currently makes one of the PSA Group’s most significant petrol engines, with a capacity of 350,000 units per year, the statement said. The ten millionth engine is a three-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the PureTech line, they added. The plant shut down on March 23 due to the pandemic and production gradually resumed from May 13. Production of the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine began at the plant in 2020.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay