Hungary posted a trade surplus in May of 102 million euros after plunging 561 million euros into the red in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The May figure was revised down from 155 million euros in the first reading. Exports dropped by 28.6% to 6.789 billion euros while imports were 25.5% lower at 6.687 billion.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay