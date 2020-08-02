TV Film to Mark Memorial Day of Roma Holocaust

A television film will be premiered in Budapest’s Art+Cinema movie theatre on Saturday, the eve of the Memorial Day of the Roma Holocaust, organisers said.

The film, “Darinka”, tells the story of young Roma girl working as a clown in her family’s travelling circus at the time of the Holocaust. She falls in love with a Hungarian man but they are separated when the deportations begin. However, they maintain contact throughout their lives. Tamás Seres directed Darinka which stars Emilía Lovas, Ákos Orosz, Tibor Fehér and Franciska Törőcsik. The script was written for the stage. The organisers produced the film in response to restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic. August 2 was named international day of the Roma Holocaust in 1972. Over 3,000 Roma prisoners killed that night in Auschwitz in 1944 are commemorated on that day. About 500,000 Roma, 10,000 Hungarian Roma among them, are estimated to have been killed in Nazi camps, 23,000 of them in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay