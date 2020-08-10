Three die, registered infections up by 35

Three Covid-19 patients have died, while the number of registered infections in Hungary has increased by 35 to 4,731 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

The number of fatalities has reached 605, while 3,525 people have made a recovery. There are 601 active infections and 61 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, six on ventilators. Fully 7,574 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 362,660. New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The government and the chief medical officer review the classification of the countries on a weekly basis. To avoid a flare-up of the epidemic, the government has cancelled the celebrations that draw large crowds on the August 20 national holiday, including the fireworks and the air show. The ban on gatherings of more than 500 people has been extended beyond August 15. As a general rule people must wear a face mask in shops and in public transport. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,099), followed by Pest County (706) and the counties of Fejér (382), Komárom-Esztergom (315) and Zala (265). Békés and Tolna counties have the fewest infections (18 each).

MTI