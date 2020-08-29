Trade in Services Shows Double-Digit Decline on Pandemic Effect

Hungary’s trade in services fell in the double digits in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, impacted by the coronavirus crisis, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

Exports of services fell by 40.1% to 4.107 billion euros, while imports of services dropped 25.2% to 3.317 billion euros. The surplus of trade in services narrowed to 790 million euros from 2.424 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The data show tourism exports — that is, foreign visitors’ spending on tourism services in Hungary — plunged 71.2% to 453 million euros as the country went into lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

