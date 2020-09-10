Headline Inflation 3.9% in August

Hungary’s annual consumer price index rose to 3.9% in August from 3.8% in July, boosted by higher food and tobacco prices, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. Food prices increased by 7.9% and the price of spirits and tobacco were up 6.8%.

Harmonised for better comparison with other European Union member states, CPI stood at 4%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was 4.7%. The inflation rate calculated using a basket of goods and services used by pensioners reached 4.3%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay