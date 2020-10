Hungary posted a trade surplus of 251 million euros in August, an improvement on 236 million euros in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, quoting its first estimate.

The value of exports in euros fell by an annual 2.5% while imports increased by 5.4%. In Jan-Aug, the surplus shrank by 547 million euros to 2,504 billion, as exports dropped by an annual 9.6% and imports by 9.2%.

MTI