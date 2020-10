Used car sales in Hungary reached 586,489 in Q1-Q3, down 2.1% from the same period a year earlier, used car dealer DasWeltAuto said, citing figures compiled by Datahouse. DasWeltAuto head György Frank said used car sales could catch up to last year’s volume in the fourth quarter. DasWeltAuto’s own car sales climbed 15% to 6,306 during the period.

