Debrecen Companies Assisted in Growth and Entering Foreign Markets

The largest industrial development of Central Europe is unfolding in Debrecen. Related works are being carried out on 700 hectares. 70 per cent of the territory already has its owner. More than 600 billion HUF working capital arrived in the city since 2015, and several thousand new jobs have been announced. However, the municipality also deems it important that small and medium-sized enterprises should be able to develop, possibly also as suppliers of multinational firms. Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa said at the conference organised by EDC Debrecen Urban and Economic Development Centre and the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) on 14 October 2020: the municipality provides help for local companies in many areas, and they also plan to establish a park for small and medium-sized enterprises. – Increased interest by investors results in increased interest in industrial areas in Debrecen. However, we would still like to make it possible for local small and medium-sized enterprises to grow, so we intend to provide them with industrial land – said Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa.

debrecen.hu

pixabay