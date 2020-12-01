IBM to Invest HuF 3.5 BN in IT Centre Development

Information technology giant IBM is starting a 3.5 billion forint (EUR 9.7m) development of its IT centre in Székesfehérvár, in central Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, has said.

The government is supporting the investment, which will create 300 jobs, with a 1 billion forint grant. Service centres like IBM are key to providing jobs for well-trained young workers, and to building a research and development-based economy, Szijjártó said. IBM’s headcount in Hungary is almost 6,000, while US companies employ 105,000 in total, Szijjártó noted. Investments during the coronavirus pandemic are key to keeping the Hungarian economy robust so it withstands the crisis, as it did in 2008, Szijjártó said.

