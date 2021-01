Petrol prices are expected to go up on Friday (15th January).

According to holtankoljak.hu, the price of 95 petrol is expected to rise by 6 HuF, while the price of gas oil will rise by 3 HuF.

This way, a liter of petrol will cost 383 HuF, while a liter of gas oil will be 399 HuF.

